New Bar-Restaurant Opens On Snowmobile Trail In West Winfield

A new restaurant/bar in West Winfield is serving up your favorite drinks and delicious BBQ with a HUGE parking lot for all the snowmobilers.

Cleaver’s BBQ is now open at 121 South Street, right off the main snowmobile corridor (old railroad tracks) in West Winfield on Rt. 51. You'll find a well-stocked bar with Bud Light, Coors Light, Michelob Ultra, Utica Club, Fat Tire, White Claw, Guinness, Corona, Founders IPA and more so you won’t go away thirsty. Hungry snowmobilers can grab a burger and wings at the bar while families and others can enjoy a quiet dinner in the newly remodeled dining room.

Cleaver's was once the old grain mill in West Winfield and has been beautifully renovated.

Cleaver's BBQ is serving up southern comfort food in a family-friendly atmosphere. Try sliders, burgers, smoked wings, salads, poutine, mac and cheese, smoked beans, meatloaf, chicken, sausage, and features "Friday Night Brisket" with two small sides and cornbread muffin for $18. Get more details here .

Patty's Pub and Scenic View Campground are a few more destinations for those riding the trails in West Winfield. Between the two, you'll find awesome Prime Rib, Pizza and Wings, Chicken Parm, Riggies, Friday Fish Fry and more. Follow the links above for more details.