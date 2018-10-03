This ain’t your typical super sweet sixteen. When Sabrina Spellman hits that pivotal age in a young girl’s life, she doesn’t throw a fun birthday bash, but is faced with a choice: her human friends, or her witchy ones.

Netflix’s take on the teenage witch most of us grew up knowing as a perky Melissa Joan Hart will be much, much darker, as promised. If you want a show about high schoolers, bloody demonic rituals, witches who kill each other out of sheer annoyance, and freaky seances, then Chilling Adventures of Sabrina looks like the show of your dreams.

The first full trailer for the Riverdale spinoff takes us to the town of Greendale to introduce Kiernan Shipka ‘s Sabrina. There’s also her aunts Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis from Wonder Woman ), her boyfriend Harvey (Ross Lynch), Richard Coyle’s High Priest, Father Blackwood, and yes, Salem the cat!

Here’s the official synopsis:

Her name is Sabrina Spellman. Half witch. Half mortal. On her 16th birthday, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) has to make a choice between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. With her aunties (Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis), her cat Salem, and her boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), Sabrina will face horrors and new adventures in the mysterious town of Greendale. From the executive producers of Riverdale comes a haunting new tale.

The 10-episode series from Riverdale vet Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will hit Netflix just in time for Halloween on October 26.