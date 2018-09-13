In the non-magical world, most teenage girls throw sweet 16 birthday parties. But if you’re Sabrina Spellman, you get a special visit from the devil himself.

The first teaser trailer for Riverdale spinoff The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a brief, but exciting dive into the spooky world of the new Netflix series. A woman’s smokey voice sings a slow and creepy “Happy Birthday” to the 16-year-old half-witch, played by Mad Men ‘s Kiernan Shipka , as she blows out the candles on her cake. She’s surrounded by other witchy pals, but a horned figure sits at the head of the table, who I’m going to assume is the devil or some kind of demonic figure. There’s a glimpse at her family’s funeral home, a spooky bookstore full of skeletons, and a couple freaky seances. Give us this show now please!

Sabrina was promised to be a much darker take on the teenage witch than the Melissa Joan Hart-led ABC series, and this teaser confirms as much. Here’s the synopsis:

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina tells the story of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), a half-witch half-mortal teenage girl. She’s been waiting her whole life for her 16th birthday, but something wicked this way comes, forcing her to choose between the path of light and the path of night.

The series also stars Miranda Otto of Lord of the Rings as aunt Zelda and Wonder Woman star Lucy Davis as aunt Hilda. Most exciting: we get a little peek at Salem the cat at the end of the teaser – if this show didn’t have Salem I would riot. Prepare for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to cast a spell on you when it hits Netflix October 26.