Neil Young to Live-Stream Upcoming Solo Show

Neil Young just launched his first solo tour since 2014, and he's planning to open up his next show to a wider audience: the entire internet.

During his two-night stand in Chicago this past weekend, the veteran singer-songwriter announced that fans can enjoy a live and free webcast of his sold-out show in Detroit Tuesday night. The performance at the Fox Theatre marks Young's fourth concert from the tour.

Young opened his weekend shows with “On the Way Home,” “Homefires,” “Love Is a Rose” and “Only Love Can Break Your Heart." He also mixed it in the original Buffalo Springfield arrangement of "Birds," as well as "Cowgirl in the Sand" from 1969's Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere the first night. He surprised fans with the first live performance of "One More Sign," which appeared on The Archives Volume 1 1963-1972, on the second night.

On Sept. 22, Young will perform at Live Aid in Hartford, Conn., along with usual suspects Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp. Back in May, he played two shows in Fresno, Calif., with Crazy Horse -- their first performances together in four years. Nils Lofgren, the longtime E Street Band guitarist and onetime Crazy Horse member, rejoined the band for these performances, one of which was streamed on Young's website.