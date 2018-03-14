Neil Young to Release ‘Paradox’ Soundtrack

Neil Young has confirmed details and release information for his next album: Paradox , the soundtrack to a new film in which he stars, will arrive digitally and as a two-record set on March 23. It will be available on compact disc beginning April 20.

According to a news release, Young recorded the music on the MGM soundstage with three different groups: Promise of the Real, an orchestra and another backing band comprised of Jim Keltner, Paul Bushnell and Joe Yankee. In addition, Paradox contains several solo passages played by Young on electric guitar. There are three sides of music on the LP, with the fourth consisting of etched artwork.

Young composed the bulk of the material for the film, which was written and directed by Daryl Hannah, his girlfriend. He collaborated on "Running to the Silver Eagle" with Promise of the Real, the band fronted by Lukas Nelson; Nelson and his brother Micah worked with Young on "Diggin' in the Dirt." There are also covers of Jimmy Reed's "Baby What You Want Me To Do?," the Turtles' "Happy Together," Lead Belly's "How Long?" and "Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground." The latter was written by the Nelson brothers' father, Willie Nelson , who also provides narration in the opener "Many Moons Ago in the Future."

Paradox will be screened at SXSW on Friday and will hit Netflix on March 23, with a limited theatrical release to be announced at a later date. A news release describes the film as a "fantasy, a loud poem and a whimsical tale of music and love," adding that Paradox is a "sweetly idiosyncratic personal expression. Sometime in the future-past, a band of outlaws hides out high in the mountains. The 'Man in the Black Hat' (Young), the 'Particle Kid' (Micah) and 'Jail Time' (Lukas) and a band of cowboys and outlaws pass the days digging for treasure while they wait for the full moon to bring its magic, the music and let the spirits fly."

Neil Young, 'Paradox (Original Music From the Film)' Track Listing

Side 1

1. "Many Moons Ago In the Future" (Narration by Willie Nelson)

2. "Show Me"

3. "Paradox Passage 1"

4. "Hey"

5. "Paradox Passage 2"

6. "Diggin’ In the Dirt - Chorus"

7. "Paradox Passage 3"

8. "Peace Trail"

Side 2

1. "Pocahontas"

2. "Cowgirl Jam"

3. "Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground"

Side 3

1. "Paradox Passage 4"

2. "Diggin’ in the Dirt"

3. "Paradox Passage 5"

4. "Running to the Silver Eagle"

5. "Baby What You Want Me to Do?"

6. "Paradox Passage 6"

7. "Offerings"

8. "How Long?"

9. "Happy Together"

10. "Tumbleweed"