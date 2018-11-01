Neil Young Confirms Marriage to Daryl Hannah

Neil Young confirmed his marriage to Daryl Hannah in a post about the importance of voting in the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

The couple, who'd been together for four years, was reported to have married at a ceremony in Atascadero, Calif., in August, even though no public statement was made. Multiple sources, including Young's guitarist Mark Miller, made personal comments on the wedding.

Young shared a new video for his live version of the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song “Ohio” on his website and said the track "was written back in 1970 after seeing the cover of a magazine with a young girl kneeling beside her fallen friend. When the National Guard murdered four students at Ohio’s Kent State University for protesting the Vietnam War, it was a pivotal moment in our history. It was a pivotal moment for me.”

You can watch the new video below.

“Today we see what we have become," he said. "With no real laws protecting us from guns, and with politicians supporting the NRA because the NRA supports them, we are not well represented. Today's students are brave, demanding change in violent times. We stand with them. They are us. We are them. This has been going on for far too long.

“My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on,” he added. “Support the students. Support our children. They want protection. Not more guns.” He included a link to a website which identifies midterm candidates who support “common sense gun reform.”