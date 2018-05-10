Neil Young Announces Solo Dates

Neil Young's most recent dates have included reunions with some old friends, but he'll be going it alone for a series of summer dates.

News of Young's upcoming solo shows comes courtesy of his online archives, where members have already been given access to pre-sales for the six-concert run that begins June 28 in St. Louis and currently concludes with a two-night stand on July 11 and 12 at the Wang Theatre in Boston.

The freshly added dates extend a recent run of live activity that's seen Young returning to the stage after a brief hiatus. He recently reunited with frequent collaborator Stephen Stills for a benefit performance; following that, he announced a pair of unrehearsed reunion shows with Crazy Horse that featured the return of guitarist Nils Lofgren.

Young's upcoming concerts are just part of a busy 2018 that finds him working in multiple mediums. He's seen in Paradox, the new film that marks his girlfriend Daryl Hannah's directorial debut, which made its way to Netflix after its festival premiere. As previously reported, he's also prepping the release of a film that serves as a companion piece to his 1982 Trans LP — a project that was originally intended to come out alongside the album, but ended up being scrapped when Young lost funding due to a dispute with his label.