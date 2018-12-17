Neil Diamond Premieres ‘Moonlight Rider’ Video – Exclusive

Neil Diamond has premiered a new lyric video for his track “Moonlight Rider” with UCR. It appears on his career retrospective box set, 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition , which was released via Capitol/UMe on Nov. 30. You can watch the video below:

The set contains a total of 115 tracks across six CDs, including demos, rarities and 15 unreleased songs, presented in a hardcover book. “Diamond’s unique connection with audiences the world over is evident all throughout the breadth of material presented on this box set,” the label said in a statement. “Witness the folk-rock reverie of ‘Solitary Man,’ the unbridled exuberance of ‘Cherry Cherry,’ the sweet acoustic twang of ‘Forever in Blue Jeans,’ the pure Americana swing of ‘Kentucky Woman,’ the eternal sing-along sunshine of ‘Sweet Caroline,’ the raw emotionality of ‘I Am…I Said,’ the welcoming arms of ‘America,’ and the deeply expressive heartlight that’s on full display in his chart-topping duet with Barbra Streisand, ‘You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,’ for just the tip of the iceberg of Diamond’s artistic achievements.”

The statement added that the disc of unreleased songs included “recently unearthed gems such as ‘Sunflower,’ written and recently updated by Neil Diamond, originally recorded by Glen Campbell, ‘Before I Had a Dime’ and ‘C’est La Vie,’ a song that Neil co-wrote with friend Gilbert Becaud. Meanwhile, the original demos of two of Diamond’s most indelible tracks, ‘I Am…I Said’ and ‘America,’ give listeners further insight into the creative process behind a pair of his most iconic songs.”

The box set is on sale now .

Neil Diamond - ‘50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition’ Track List

Disc 1

1. “Solitary Man” (Mono)

2. “Cherry, Cherry” (Mono)

3. “I Got the Feelin' (Oh No No)” (Mono)

4. “Do It” (Mono)

5. “The Boat That I Row” (Mono)

6. “You Got to Me” (Mono)

7. “Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon” (Mono)

8. “I’m a Believer” (Mono)

9. “Thank the Lord for the Night Time” (Mono)

10. “Kentucky Woman” (Mono)

11. “Red, Red Wine” (Mono)

12. “Brooklyn Roads”

13. “Glory Road”

14. “Holly Holy”

15. “And the Grass Won't Pay No Mind”

16. “Shilo”

17. “Sunday Sun”

18. “Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show”

19. “Dig In”

20. “Sweet Caroline”

21. “Cracklin' Rosie”

22. “Soolaimon”

23. “Crunchy Granola Suite”

24. “Lordy”

Disc 2

1. “I Am...I Said”

2. “I Am...I Said”

3. “Done Too Soon”

4. “Stones”

5. “Morningside”

6. “Play Me”

7. “Walk On Water”

8. “Lonely Looking Sky”

9. “Skybird”

10. “Be”

11. “I’ve Been This Way Before”

12. “The Last Picasso”

13. “Rosemary's Wine”

14. “Song Sung Blue”

15. “Longfellow Serenade”

16. “The Gift of Song”

17. “Beautiful Noise”

18. “Jungletime”

19. “Lady-oh”

20. “Street Life”

21. “Signs”

22. “Surviving the Life”

23. “Stargazer”

24. “If You Know What I Mean”

Disc 3

1. "Dry Your Eyes”

2. "Desiree”

3. "Once in a While”

4. "I'm Glad You're Here With Me Tonight”

5. "America”

6. "America”

7. "Hello Again”

8. "Love On the Rocks”

9. "Amazed and Confused”

10. "Songs of Life”

11. "Yesterday's Songs”

12. "I'm Alive”

13. "Heartlight”

14. "On the Way to the Sky”

15. "Headed for the Future”

16. "You Don't Bring Me Flowers” - Neil Diamond, Barbra Streisand

17. "Forever in Blue Jeans”

18. "September Morn”

Disc 4

1. "The Story of My Life”

2. "It's a Trip (Go for the Moon)”

3. "Hooked On the Memory of You”

4. "Baby Can I Hold You” (Live in Dublin, R.D.S., 1989)

5. "Hard Time for Lovers”

6. "All I Really Need Is You”

7. "If There Were No Dreams”

8. "Someone Who Believes in You”

9. "The Way”

10. "One Good Love” - Neil Diamond, Waylon Jennings

11. "Blue Highway” - Neil Diamond, Chet Atkins

12. "Open Wide These Prison Doors”

13. "Everybody”

14. "No Limit”

15. "I Haven't Played This Songs in Years”

16. "You Are the Best Part of Me”

17. "Delirious Love”

18. "I Believe in Happy Endings”

19. "Man of God”

20. "We”

Disc 5

1. "I'm On to You”

2. "What's It Gonna Be”

3. "Save Me a Saturday Night”

4. "Captain of a Shipwreck”

5. "Another Day (That Time Forgot)” - Neil Diamond, Natalie Maines

6. "Don't Go There”

7. "Home Before Dark”

8. "Forgotten”

9. "Pretty Amazing Grace”

10. "Melody Road”

11. "Nothing But a Heartache”

12. "Something Blue”

13. "In Better Days”

14. "Seongah and Jimmy”

15. "Sunny Disposition”

16. "The Art of Love”

17. "Hell Yeah”

Disc 6

1. "Sunflower”

2. "C'est La Vie”

3. "Girls Go Fishin’”

4. "Maybe”

5. "Caribbean Cruise”

6. "You Are”

7. "Easy (To Be in Love)”

8. "Before I Had a Dime”

9. "The Ballad of Saving Silverman”

10. "It Don't Seem Likely”

11. "Long Nights, Hold On”

12. "Moonlight Rider”