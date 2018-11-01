Needle Found in Halloween Candy Bar in Upstate New York

What the heck is wrong with people? An Upstate New York police department is investigating after a needle was found in a trick-or-treater's candy.

The Hoosick Falls Police Department issued a statement on their Facebook page , notifying the public that a child found a needle in their Halloween candy . The police say "the child who was trick or treating with a parent came home and bit into the candy when she noticed a needle in the candy bar. We encourage all parents to check all candy of their children as well as anyone who was out before eating it."

Police say it "appears to be an isolated incident."

Thankfully, the child wasn't injured. I'm not sure how a parent would have detected a needle inserted into a small candy bag without cutting into every piece before the child eats it.

Make sure you check your kids candy before they eat it.