Need to Know When and Where to Vote?

Election Day 2018 is here and volunteers at polling locations in New York State are in for a long day.

Polls opened at 6:00 this morning and they'll remain open until 9:00.

Among the key races that will be decided today are:

NY-22nd Congressional District - Claudia Tenney, Anthony Brindisi

NY Assembly 121 - Bill Magee, John Salka

NY Assembly 119 - Dennis Bova, Marianne Buttenschon

NY Assembly 118 - Keith Rubino, Robert Smullen

NY Assembly 101 - Brian Miller, Chad McEvoy

NY Governor - Andrew Cuomo, Marc Molinaro, Howie Hawkins, Larry Sharpe, Stephanie Miner

NY Attorney General - Keith Wofford, Letitia James

Oneida County Clerk - Sandra DePerno, Dave Gordon

US Senate - Kirsten Gillibrand, Chele Farley

If you are not sure where to vote today, check out the New York State Board of Elections website and enter your address and last name to find out.