Need to Know When and Where to Vote?
Election Day 2018 is here and volunteers at polling locations in New York State are in for a long day.
Polls opened at 6:00 this morning and they'll remain open until 9:00.
Among the key races that will be decided today are:
- NY-22nd Congressional District - Claudia Tenney, Anthony Brindisi
- NY Assembly 121 - Bill Magee, John Salka
- NY Assembly 119 - Dennis Bova, Marianne Buttenschon
- NY Assembly 118 - Keith Rubino, Robert Smullen
- NY Assembly 101 - Brian Miller, Chad McEvoy
- NY Governor - Andrew Cuomo, Marc Molinaro, Howie Hawkins, Larry Sharpe, Stephanie Miner
- NY Attorney General - Keith Wofford, Letitia James
- Oneida County Clerk - Sandra DePerno, Dave Gordon
- US Senate - Kirsten Gillibrand, Chele Farley
If you are not sure where to vote today, check out the New York State Board of Elections website and enter your address and last name to find out.