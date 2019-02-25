Neal Schon Opens ‘Journey Through Time’ Tour: Set List, Videos

Neal Schon kicked off his Journey Through Time tour this past weekend with a deep dive into the band's catalog.

The guitarist was joined by former Journey members Gregg Rolie and Deen Castronovo for a 25-song show, first during a preview gig Friday at the Rancheria Casino in Jackson, Calif., and then on Saturday at the Fox Theater in Oakland. The sets were similar, save a shift up to third spot for "Just the Same Way" on the tour's second stop.

Elsewhere, the group went back to "Kohoutek," an early concert favorite from Journey's 1975 debut album, "I'm Gonna Leave You" and the title track from 1976's Look Into the Future , "Nickel and Dime" and "People" from 1977's Next , "La Do Da" from 1978's Infinity and "Daydream" from 1979's Evolution , among others.

You can see a complete set list below.

The tour, which continues with a March 1 date at the Van Buren in Phoenix and a March 2 stop at the Orpheum in Los Angeles, also includes some of Journey's best-known songs. Their opening night came to a close, for instance, with updates of the hits "Any Way You Want It" and "Don't Stop Believin'," along with a live version of "Black Magic Woman." Rolie voiced the original version of the latter song with Santana , before Schon later joined the group.

Schon is recovering from emergency gallbladder removal . Marco Mendoza, Marti Frederiksen and Chris Collins round out the Journey Through Time band. The current lineup of Journey is also preparing to release Live in Japan 2017: 'Escape' + 'Frontiers ,' a new multi-disc concert package recorded at Budokan, later in March.

Watch Neal Schon's Journey Through Time Perform 'La Do Da'

Watch Neal Schon's Journey Through Time Perform 'Kohoutek'

Watch Neal Schon's Journey Through Time Perform 'Don't Stop Believin''

Journey Through Time, Fox Theater, Oakland, 2/23/19

"I'm Gonna Leave You"

"Look Into the Future"

"Just the Same Way"

"Kohoutek"

"Daydream"

"Walks Like a Lady"

"Feeling That Way / Anytime"

"Lights"

"Still They Ride"

"Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

"Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'"

"Wheel in the Sky"

"Trial by Fire"

"Stay Awhile"

"Mystery Mountain"

"Of a Lifetime"

"La Do Da"

"Lovin' You Is Easy"

"Nickel & Dime"

"People"

"Mother, Father"

"Any Way You Want It"

"Don't Stop Believin'"

"Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen"

