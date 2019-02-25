National Weather Service Pushes Wind Advisory Longer

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Wind Advisory , originally scheduled to end at 7PM, will now run through 10PM.

The High Wind Warning has been cancelled with this recent update. Here's what we are looking at:

* WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and impact power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

Wind advisories are issued by the National Weather Service when sustained wind speeds of at greater than 30mph and/or wind gusts over 45 mph are expected.

The advisory is for most of Central New York including the cities: Boonville, Penn Yan, Seneca Falls, Auburn, Syracuse, Corning, Hornell, Watkins Glen, Elmira, Ithaca, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, Utica, Cortland, Norwich, Oneonta, Owego, Waverly, Binghamton, Delhi, Walton, Monticello, Sayre, Towanda, Hallstead, Montrose, Damascus, Equinunk, Tunkhannock, Scranton, Hazleton, Wilkes-Barre, Milford, and Honesdale

REMEMBER - Winds of this magnitude could cause minor damage to trees, power

lines and weaker structures. Persons in the advisory area should secure all loose objects. If you are traveling through the advisory area keep a firm grip on the wheel, and drive safe.