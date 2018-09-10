Free National Parks Pass For Families With 4th Graders
Thanks to the “Every Kid in a Park” program, if you have a fourth grader, they could get you into national parks for free.
Fourth-grade students and their families can now get into national parks for free. According to Simple Most, the current pass is for fourth graders (or homeschool equivalent students) for the 2018-19 school year.
The pass includes not only free entrance for your fourth grader, but also all children under 16 years of age and up to three adults. If you visit a park that charges admission per vehicle, the pass admits all children and adults in one passenger vehicle."
All you have to do to claim yours is visit Every Kid In A Park website and register.