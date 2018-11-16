National Fast Food Day Deals and Steals in CNY

On National Fast Food Day - (which is every day in my book) - there are some great deals to be had at your favorite fast food spots!

According to Offers.com , here are some of the deals you can snag today (November 16):

Arby’s: PRINTABLE : Free Small Fries and Small Drink with purchase of Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich.

Burger King: App-only deals available through Nov. 18 include: Buy one get one free Whopper; $5 Whopper Meal (Whopper, small fries, small drink); $5 Crispy Chicken Meal (Crispy Chicken Sandwich, small fries, small drink); $5 Whopper Jr Meal for two (two each: Whopper Jr, small fries, small drink); $4.99 for 2 Original Chicken Sandwiches and 2 small fries; $3.99 for 2 Whopper Jrs and 2 small fries; $3 Double Cheeseburger Meal (Double Cheeseburger, small fries, small drink).

McDonald’s: Get the new limited-time $6 Classic Meal Deal . Includes your choice of one select entree, plus any size soft drink or sweet tea, small fries, and you choice of an apple pie or seasonal pie. Entrees available as part of the deal include a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Big Mac, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and Filet-O-Fish.

Pizza Hut: Buy two items and get them for $5 each . Choose from Medium 1-topping pizza; 8 breaded bone-out wings; Tuscani pasta; Stuffed Garlic Knots; Double order of breadsticks; Cinnabon Mini Rolls; Ultimate Hershey’s chocolate chip cookie.

Wendy’s: Various Buy-1 Get-1 Offers in the Wendy’s App, valid through Nov. 18.

I'm torn between Wendy's and McDonald's - what about you?

[h/t Offers.com]