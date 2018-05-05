Live Nation’s National Concert Week has returned for 2018, with dozens of bands offering $20 tickets for upcoming U.S. concerts.

It’s your opportunity to see farewell tour shows from Ozzy Osbourne (who kicked off the run over the weekend) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (who’ll end their series of concerts in their hometown), and check out mini-festivals hosted by Journey with Def Leppard or the triple bill of Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening for a fraction of the usual cost.

Among other participants are Bon Jovi, Chicago and REO Speedwagon, Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers, Kid Rock, Poison and Cheap Trick, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, Styx and Joan Jett, plus the Smashing Pumpkins.

The sale just started, so you can buy tickets now at the National Concert Week page. You can check out the full list of participating artists below. The sale ends on May 8 or until tickets sell out.