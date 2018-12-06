MTV Studios Set to Reboot ‘Celebrity Deathmatch’

MTV has been digging into reboots of their classic programming and it looks like the network with try its hand at bringing back Celebrity Deathmatch as well. According to Deadline , MTV Studios will team up with executive producers Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz to bring the claymation-based series back to the small screen.

In addition to executive producing, Ice Cube will also star in the reboot, while series creator Eric Fogel will also be an executive producer on the new episodes. Additional showrunners and talent will be named shortly.

The original series ran between 1998-2002, with Fogel and his staff often pulling from the headlines to skewer (and perhaps start) a number of celebrity beefs. The stop-motion Claymation added to the visual lure of the series, allowing for over-the-top physical aggression to take place between celebrities, politicians, musicians and other public figures.

“Happy to once again be working with Viacom and MTV on a fan favorite like Celebrity Deathmatch and to continue our success together,” said Ice Cube.

Revisit this trailer from the original series below.