Mr. Peanut Announces The Return Of Planters Cheez Balls

As a kid, every road trip, camping trip or vacation had one thing in common. My Dad would spring for a can or two of Planter's Cheez Balls. Now they're back.

Crunchy, orange little balls of cheese flavored deliciousness may not be something that will change the world, but nostalgia is a thing that we all love.





If these evoke as many childhhod memories for you as they do for me, you'll want to get your hands on some fast, because they're only back for a limited time.

Beginning July 1, you'll be able to at least order Planter's Cheez Balls from Amazon, or from Walmart.com.

There's no word yet if they'll be available in physical stores or just online, but when July 1 rolls around you can check Planter's online locator at Planters.com.

Thanks for bringing back a favorite childhood snack Mr. Peanut!