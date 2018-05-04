MoviePass has built a multimillion subscriber base on their incredible deal: For $10 a month, you could see as many movies in the theater as you want. It sounds to good to be true, and in recent weeks, MoviePass has made some changes to its service. They stopped allowing people to see the same movie over and over again. And then since mid-April they were only making available a deal where you could see one movie a week for $10 a month. (I’ve been seeing ads for that on my Instagram account for a while.) That’s a pretty steep decrease in the value of the plan, depending on how much you like to go to the movie theater.

But now MoviePass has announced on their Twitter account that they’ve restored the movie-a-day deal. It’s back! (I don’t know for how long.)

The CEO of MoviePass told Variety the previous deal was a promotional campaign and that they “never planned to abandon the flagship product that everybody loves. Any time we’ve done a promotional package, we’ve taken the monthly plan off our site.” I’m not a marketing expert, but it seems weird to promote your product with a deal that is less good than your standard rate. Like, don’t you usually try to attract customers with a bargain? This was the opposite of that.

But, then, most of what MoviePass does baffles me. Supposedly their business plan is to partner with theaters and maybe even distributors by driving customers to their movies in exchange for a cut of their profits. They’ve already made one such deal with Landmark Theatres, but other theaters have swore up and down that they won’t work with MoviePass, and every day that goes by without those deals they’re paying full price for tickets they’re then giving to their customers at a steep discount. But hey, who am I to question? You can get all the movies you can watch in theaters for $10 a month! Now might be the time to get yours before they change it again.