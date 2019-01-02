Did Motley Crue Just Tease a Super Bowl Surprise?

Motley Crue have some sort of trick up their sleeve for Super Bowl Sunday. A social media post from yesterday (Dec. 31) suggests that this unknown surprise -- perhaps related to the upcoming film adaptation of The Dirt -- will turn up on the same day as the NFL's championship game next month.

They tweeted out three emojis followed by "02.03.19 #ad," which is the date of the Super Bowl. Later, they added, "Happy Crue Year too all our #Crueheads around the world. 2019 is going to EPIC!"

The Dirt , which Vince Neil called " fuckin' awesome " after seeing the finished movie, will reportedly be released via Netflix on March 22. It stars rapper Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee , Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx and Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars . It is directed by Jeff Tremaine, who co-created MTV's Jackass franchise.

The film also features four new songs by the band, the first music from Motley Crue since " All Bad Things " was released in 2015. While listening to the rough mixes, Sixx said they "feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds. You can trust us these are ball-busters. Everybody can relax. We’re soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. ... We know what we’re doing.”