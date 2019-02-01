Motley Crue 's "Kickstart My Heart" powers a new commercial that will air during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The clip, which you can watch below, stars actor Charlie Sheen and retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez. It seems to explain why the band sent out a New Year's Eve tweet featuring a peanut emoji and the "02.03.19" date of the Super Bowl broadcast.

According to iSpot , the clip, called "Mr. Peanut Is Always There in Crunch Time," is expected to air at some point during the second quarter. In it, the company's monocled mascot is speeding in the Planters van as Motley Crue's hit starts. A disclaimer at the bottom reads, "Don't drive like a nut."

As the peanut-shaped vehicle flies over a construction site, the music briefly shifts to Schubert's "Ave Maria" before reverting to "Kickstart My Heart." It lands in front of a bench, where Sheen says to the woman next to him, "And people think I'm nuts."

The car eventually stops in front of a house, where Rodriguez is about to reach for a bag of kale chips. But Mr. Peanut flies through the open window and knocks the bag out of the way with a can of mixed nuts. They exchange thumbs-ups and Mr. Peanut goes off in search of the next party foul as a neighbor screams, "Go get 'em, nut man!"

Originally released on Dr. Feelgood , "Kickstart My Heart" recently made headlines when a man in Canada tried to use it as an excuse for why he was driving over the speed limit.

"This driver’s excuse for going 145kmh? 'Kickstart My Heart' by Motley Crue was on the radio," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba said . "Funny enough, our officer knew he was telling the truth, since he was also listening to it -- just at a much slower and safer speed." The driver was fined approximately $481.