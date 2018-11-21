Mother Nature May Ground the Famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons

Mother Nature may cause problems for this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and it's not just near record low temperatures.

Thanksgiving day may be one of the top 3 coldest in history for the Northeast, including New York City, home to the annual parade. The millions of spectators lining the streets will need to bundle up to avoid hypothermia and frostbite. Temperatures in the Big Apple will only be in the lower to middle 20s during the parade.

But it's the wind that could cause problems for the parade and the famous balloons. Some may not be able to fly if it's too gusty. If winds reach 23 mph with gusts over 35mph, the balloons will have to be grounded due to city regulations.

The tall buildings don't help. Rather than creating a buffer, they can also create a wind tunnel, causing winds to increase in-between the skyscrapers. For safety concerns, balloons may be lowered or possibly grounded, depending on the weather Thanksgiving morning at 9 when the parade begins.

Even if the balloons are missing, don't worry, Santa will still be there. Watch all the action on NBC starting at 9 Thanksgiving morning or online at Macys.com .