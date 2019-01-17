Morrisville Eaton Middle-High School On Lockout

The Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School has placed on lockout after a threat was made against the school.

In a lockout, unauthorized visitors to the building will not be allowed to enter.

The school's principal opened an anonymous e-mail this morning which contained a specific threat to the school.

There's a large presence of law enforcement on campus

School Distrct officials say the person who made the alleged threat is not a currently registered student in the district.

We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.