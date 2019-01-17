Morrisville Eaton Middle-High School On Lockout
The Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School has placed on lockout after a threat was made against the school.
In a lockout, unauthorized visitors to the building will not be allowed to enter.
The school's principal opened an anonymous e-mail this morning which contained a specific threat to the school.
There's a large presence of law enforcement on campus
School Distrct officials say the person who made the alleged threat is not a currently registered student in the district.
