More Spring Snow Possible All Week For Central New York
The National Weather Service has the chance of snow in the forecast for the next four days. Granted there is little or no accumulation projected through the end of the week. I would think with the first of May just a couple of weeks away would be seeing some normal temps for this time of the year.
Here's what the general forecast looks like for the remainder of the week.
Today: A chance of snow showers
Tonight: Snow showers likely
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers
Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers
Thursday: A chance of snow
Thursday night: possible snow showers
Friday: A chance of snow showers
Saturday: Sunny and no chance of snow
Sunday: Sunny and no snow
It's possible with the weather coming at the end of the week it may be that the weather is starting to pivot and we could see more sun and moderate temperatures.