More Spring Snow Possible All Week For Central New York

The National Weather Service has the chance of snow in the forecast for the next four days. Granted there is little or no accumulation projected through the end of the week. I would think with the first of May just a couple of weeks away would be seeing some normal temps for this time of the year.

Here's what the general forecast looks like for the remainder of the week.

Today: A chance of snow showers

Tonight: Snow showers likely

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers

Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers

Thursday: A chance of snow

Thursday night: possible snow showers

Friday: A chance of snow showers

Saturday: Sunny and no chance of snow

Sunday: Sunny and no snow

It's possible with the weather coming at the end of the week it may be that the weather is starting to pivot and we could see more sun and moderate temperatures.

[ National Weather Service ]