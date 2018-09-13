More Harry Potter Wizardfests Coming To New York
You won't have to travel out of state to enjoy the Harry Potter themed Wizardfests. There are several popping up all over New York.
We first reported on the Wizardfest coming to Albany, many wanted one here in Central New York. Well, it looks like that is the case. New York State will play host to 6 total Harry Potter Wizardfests this fall.
Lucky for us, there is one in Syracuse:
Monday, October 1 - EXPO Market, Buffalo, NY
Tuesday, October 2 - Montage Music Hall, Rochester, NY
Wednesday, October 3 - Wescott Theater, Syracuse, NY
Thursday, October 4 - Upstate Concert Hall, Saratoga County, NY
Friday, October 5 - Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville, NY
Saturday, October 20 - NYC Harry Potter Dance Party Cruise! Hosted by Rocks Off, New York, NY"
Tickets are general admission $15, you can skip the line for $20 tickets, get a wand with $25 tickets, early access with $30, the entire package for $50 plus a goodie bag and custom made wands will come in the 4 house colors.
For the party in Syracuse, there will be drink specials, live music and more.