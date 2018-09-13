More Harry Potter Wizardfests Coming To New York

You won't have to travel out of state to enjoy the Harry Potter themed Wizardfests . There are several popping up all over New York.

We first reported on the Wizardfest coming to Albany , many wanted one here in Central New York. Well, it looks like that is the case. New York State will play host to 6 total Harry Potter Wizardfests this fall.

Lucky for us, there is one in Syracuse:

Monday, October 1 - EXPO Market, Buffalo, NY

Tuesday, October 2 - Montage Music Hall, Rochester, NY

Wednesday, October 3 - Wescott Theater, Syracuse, NY

Thursday, October 4 - Upstate Concert Hall, Saratoga County, NY

Friday, October 5 - Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville, NY

Saturday, October 20 - NYC Harry Potter Dance Party Cruise! Hosted by Rocks Off, New York, NY"

Tickets are general admission $15, you can skip the line for $20 tickets, get a wand with $25 tickets, early access with $30, the entire package for $50 plus a goodie bag and custom made wands will come in the 4 house colors.

For the party in Syracuse , there will be drink specials, live music and more.