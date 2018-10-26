Mohawk Valley Health System Downtown Hospital Renderings

It was another milestone day for the Mohawk Valley Health System Downtown Hosptial Project.

MVHS Officials and Ryan Hullinger of NBBJ, the architectural firm tasked with designing the building, unveiled to a crowded room of people the concept and exterior design of the hospital structure. The presentation took place at the ThinCubator location downtown.

Taking inspiration from other landmarks in the Downtown area, the design encompasses both a modern and historic look designed to compliment Utica's skyline, not impede it.

You can see the full design presentation from our Facebook page below.

MVHS CEO Scott Perra says, "We are designing the hospital from the inside out, first looking at the processes to care for patients and then designing the space to provide the care. Once the hospital’s layout was finalized, we were able to begin working on the aesthetics of the outside which included following the guiding principles established from the many community meetings held over the past year and a half."

Hullinger also weighed in on the design, obviously. He said community input was essential to the design process. He says, "The principles related to the design and look of the building asked us to consider the historic nature of the buildings around the new hospital as well as both old and new aspects of Utica’s architecture."

MVHS officials hope to break ground on the project and the actual building in the Fall 2019.