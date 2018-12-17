moe.down Festival Returns to Central New York Area in 2019

After a one-year hiatus, moe.down is back.

The festival of alternative rock and jam-band music headlined by moe. is returning to the Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin, New York on the weekend of July 4-6, 2019. The band, which initially rose to popularity in Utica and Buffalo, has been on an indefinite hiatus after the last festival in 2017 when they announced bassist-vocalist Rob Derhak was diagnosed with oropharyngeal cancer.

Derhak, a Whitestown native, has returned to the stage and moe. appears to be gearing up for live performances again. Their dedicated website for moe.down has all sorts of information about the 2019 music and camping festival, including early bird and VIP ticket packages.

Other acts have yet to be announced, but previous moe.down festivals have featured big names like the Black Keys, the Avett Brothers, Umphrey's McGee, Grace Potter, the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Cake, and the Roots.

The moe.down festival was originally a small gathering for family and friends of the band, but grew to attract crowds in excess of 10,000.

moe. formed at SUNY Buffalo in the early 90s. The band was inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame at the SAMMYs in 2017.