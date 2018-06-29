The New ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Featurette Takes You Behind the Scenes of the Biggest Mission Yet
We here at ScreenCrush are good and rightly hyped for Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the sixth film in the best action franchise on the planet. (You heard me; just try and prove me wrong.) I mean we must be pretty excited. I wrote a whole piece about Mission: Impossible II is not terrible for crying out loud.
Normally I’m pretty hesitant to watch too many featurettes and clips from upcoming movies; I want to see the trailer, and that’s it. I’d rather experience everything else fresh. But I find myself watching pretty much every single second of footage on YouTube from Fallout. What can I say? I just love watching Tom Cruise almost die. And that’s the kind of pleasure that can’t be spoiled in advance. This latest featurette doesn’t show a ton of new scenes. But it does have Tom Cruise almost dying in a variety of ways. My favorite!
Here’s the film’s official synopsis:
The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise - “Top Gun,” “American Made,” “The Mummy”) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin – “Saturday Night Live,” “The Boss Baby,” “Beetlejuice,” Simon Pegg – “Star Trek,” “Ready Player One,” Ving Rhames – “Pulp Fiction,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson – “The Greatest Showman,” ”The Girl on the Train,” Michelle Monaghan – “The Bourne Supremacy,” “The Heartbreak Kid”) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill (“Justice League,” “Man of Steel”), Angela Bassett (“Black Panther,” “American Horror Story”), and Vanessa Kirby (“Me Before You,” “The Crown”) also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie (“Jack Reacher”) returning to the helm.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout opens in theaters on July 27.
