Minor Flooding and Ponding On Roadways Possible In CNY
A steady rain today could cause travel issues in CNY, tonight expect thunderstorms, then over the weekend, we could see some snow.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by NWS out of Binghamton for Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida Counties is calling for almost an inch of rain.
A period of steady rain will move through the area late today into early Friday, with up to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible. This amount of rain, combined with snow melt could cause ponding of water in low lying areas and some minor flooding issues.
Warm frontal forcing will quickly spread rain across the area late today into the early evening hours...with a slight chance for thunder. Temperatures overnight will remain mild with readings just prior to frontal passage in the mid-40s to around 50... Models have dropped the amount of rainfall with the latest runs generally giving the region around a half inch with possibly up to three-quarters of an inch. Will continue to mention that some minor flooding issues could occur due to rainfall and snow melt. High temperatures on Friday will occur during the morning hours with readings in the afternoon falling into the upper 20s to middle 30s. By late day conditions become favorable for lake effect snow in northern Oneida County. By evening around an inch of snowfall will be possible. [NWS]
Extended NWS Forcast
Winter Weather Preparation:
- Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.
- Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.
- Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.
- Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.
[NWS]