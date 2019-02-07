Minor Flooding and Ponding On Roadways Possible In CNY

A steady rain today could cause travel issues in CNY, tonight expect thunderstorms, then over the weekend, we could see some snow.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by NWS out of Binghamton for Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida Counties is calling for almost an inch of rain.

A period of steady rain will move through the area late today into early Friday, with up to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible. This amount of rain, combined with snow melt could cause ponding of water in low lying areas and some minor flooding issues.

Warm frontal forcing will quickly spread rain across the area late today into the early evening hours...with a slight chance for thunder. Temperatures overnight will remain mild with readings just prior to frontal passage in the mid-40s to around 50... Models have dropped the amount of rainfall with the latest runs generally giving the region around a half inch with possibly up to three-quarters of an inch. Will continue to mention that some minor flooding issues could occur due to rainfall and snow melt. High temperatures on Friday will occur during the morning hours with readings in the afternoon falling into the upper 20s to middle 30s. By late day conditions become favorable for lake effect snow in northern Oneida County. By evening around an inch of snowfall will be possible. [ NWS ]

Extended NWS Forcast

Today Patchy drizzle before 11am, then a slight chance of rain after 5pm. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 41. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Rain likely, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Low around 40. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Rain showers likely before 10am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 27 by 5pm. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night Snow showers, mainly after 7pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Saturday A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Winter Weather Preparation: Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.





Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.





Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.





Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.





Download the Eagle App You’ll receive local alerts, weather reports and more with push notifications.

[ NWS ]