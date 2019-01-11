Million Dollar Home For Sale In New Hartford

This is the most expensive house for sale in New Hartford (we think). Can you imagine living here? Would you want to live here?

Take a look inside this mansion located at 15 Sleepy Hollow Ln in New Hartford. The home has 5,224 sqft square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and sits on 6.95 private acres. The estimated mortgage is $5,052 a month, but add in taxes and insurance and the estimated price jumps to $6,800.00 per month. Take a closer look in the gallery below. The dream home is move-in ready with a price tag of $1,295,000 and listed with Coldwell Banker.

Spectacular panoramic views with amazing sunrises and gorgeous sunsets, executive custom built home, situated on 6.95 private acres, centrally located to schools and shopping,5+ bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, large bright eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar, butler's pantry, adjoining family room w/ cathedral ceiling , floor to ceiling stone fireplace, sunroom, 1st floor master suite, swirling oak staircase leading to 3rd floor with closets galore, finished lower level to inground pool, 3 car garage, hardwood floors thru-out and multi fireplaces. [ Zillow ]