Did Mick Jagger Share a Snippet of a New Rolling Stones Song?

Mick Jagger has posted a snippet of new music to his social media accounts. The video finds the singer playing along with what appears to be a completed Rolling Stones track.

The group's most recent album of original songs dates back to 2005's A Bigger Bang . Jagger will hit the road for the Rolling Stones' North American No Filter dates in April.

In the clip, it appears that Jagger sings the line " I really wanna tell the truth ." The attached message says, "2019 – all about writing, recording … and a tour!"

Jagger's bandmate Keith Richards earlier confirmed that the Rolling Stones had booked a week of studio time before launching the new tour, though it's unclear if this new track emerged from those sessions. Richards wasn't willing to commit to a timeline for releasing a new album.

"Oh man, no. Like I say, early stages," he told Rolling Stone in November. "I would say if I'm looking at it, we’re going to do this tour, so maybe this time next year, I would say. Maybe. That looks like a reasonable projection."

The Rolling Stones' most recent studio effort, 2016's Blue and Lonesome , was a collection of blues covers. Despite their admittedly slow creative pace, Jagger said he's still engaged by making new music.

"I enjoy the writing process a lot," he told Billboard in November. "You always think the last thing you wrote is really wonderful, and sometimes they’re really not! But it's really fun doing it and it's really enjoyable doing new things.”

