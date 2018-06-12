Michael Jordan’s Daughter Engaged to Former Orange Hoops Star

Jasmine Jordan recently used her Twitter feed to announce her engagement to former Syracuse Orange basketball star Rakeem Christmas, after sharing some time together in Central New York. They attended Syracuse University during the same years.

Christmas led the Orange in scoring his senior season, was a second-round NBA draft pick and has played for the Indiana Pacers, the Fort Wayne Made Ants, and pro teams in New Zealand and Turkey. Christmas is thought to be the first student-athlete in the history of Syracuse University to receive his undergraduate degree in just three years.

Christmas was good enough to make the NBA Developmental League's All-Star team in 2016.

His fiancée is the oldest daughter of basketball icon Michael Jordan and graduated from Syracuse with a degree in Sports Management. Here's the page on Jordan's Twitter feed announcing the engagement and featuring a montage of the two together.

A few questions come to mind...

Can Michael Jordan pull some strings and get Christmas another shot in the NBA?

If not, will Christmas go into the family business of selling sneakers?

If they have kids, will they play for the Orange or the North Carolina Tar Heels?