Metallica Planning Their Own Whiskey Distillery

Metallica are planning to launch their own brand of whiskey, made in their own distillery, their business partner in the project has revealed. Dave Pickerell, former master distiller with Maker’s Mark, says the band are considering three locations as a base for the new venture.

“San Francisco, the home of Metallica; Louisville, the home of bourbon; and Nashville, the home of music … one of those three seems to make sense,” Pickerell told WhiskyCast . “I'm voting for San Francisco and the Bay Area, if nothing falls apart.”

Concert promoter Danny Wimmer, who produces the annual Bourbon & Beyond whiskey and music festival, argued that the move would benefit both trades. “We’re excited that a band at their level can really turn a fringe drinker into a full-time whiskey drinker,” he commented. “With their platform, they have a huge reach. … I think it’s going to be exciting for the whiskey business.”

The news led to light-hearted speculation from Metallica fans, who predictably started off by making reference to the band’s 2004 cover of " Whiskey in the Jar ," inspired by Thin Lizzy ’s take on the traditional Irish song.

Metallica previously teamed up with Budweiser to launch a branded edition of beer, while in recent years Motorhead and the Rolling Stones have tied in with distillers to release their own whiskies. However, if Metallica carry out their plans, they’ll become the first band to own their own means of liquor production outright. In the meantime, Metallica have just announced a second run of U.S. tour dates in support of 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct , which begin in September and continue until March next year.