Metallica Announce Line of Watches

Metallica used the “ time marches on ” line from their classic song “For Whom the Bell Tolls” to announce a line of watches created in partnership with the Nixon brand.

The initial offering consists of eight standard models plus a ninth, limited-edition piece, with prices ranging from $125 to $750.

“Nixon, who began in the '90s in Southern California with the goal of ‘making stuff a little better’ with a line of custom-built watches, have grown to become one of the premiere lifestyle watch companies, working with some of the greatest action sports athletes in history, including Tony Hawk, John John Florence, Leila Hurst and scores of others," Metallica wrote in a statement on their website.

“They are the perfect partner for us ... independent and unique, with a focus on creativity and quality, and we’ve been looking forward to working with them again since our first experience back in 2010 when we teamed up for a series of limited edition rocker watches using old guitar straps and leather jackets from various ‘Tallica members to create watch bands (with proceeds going to the Musicians Assistance Program). … Enjoy the line of Metalli-watches! This is just the beginning, as we have more ideas with our partners at Nixon for 2019!”

The initial run includes models named Corporal SS, Sentry Leather, Time Teller and 51-30, with each face styled after one of the band’s albums. The top-range 51-30 Tide “Sanitarium” features a custom bezel with “prison bar” cage, and “insane/sane?" subdial and padded cell backing. The watches go on sale on Nov. 5.

You can see the different designs below.