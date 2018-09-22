Metallica, Slipknot + Others Announced for WWE 2K19 Soundtrack

The soundtrack for WWE 2k19 has been announced, and it features a number of artists from the world of heavy music. Each track was chosen by a respective WWE figure. For example, Triple H. chose Metallica 's "Spit Out the Bone," Seth Rollins chose Slipknot 's "Override" and the Miz chose Bullet for My Valentine 's "Skin." There are a number of hip hop tracks as well, including a new song from Wale. You can check out the full listing and who chose which song below.

Awolnation – “Passion”

- Related WWE Superstar: Daniel Bryan

Bullet for My Valentine – “Skin”

- Related WWE Superstar: The Miz

Eminem – “Survival”

- Related WWE Superstar: AJ Styles

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

- Related WWE Superstar: Alexa Bliss

Metallica – “Spit Out the Bone”

- Related WWE Superstar: Triple H.

Migos – “Work Hard”

- Related WWE Superstar: Samoa Joe

Offset and Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”

- Related WWE Talent: Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair

Rancid – “The 11th Hour”

- Related WWE Superstar: Sami Zayn

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

- Related WWE Superstar: Elias

Slipknot – “Override”

- Related WWE Superstar: Seth Rollins

Shinedown – “DEVIL”

- Related WWE Superstar: Baron Corbin

Wale – “Ungrateful & Thankful”

- Related WWE Superstars: The New Day

WWE 2k19 is set for release on Oct. 5 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. ( Pre-orders are on sale now.) You can watch an official announcement video for the soundtrack below.

