Metallica, Slipknot + Others Announced for WWE 2K19 Soundtrack
The soundtrack for WWE 2k19 has been announced, and it features a number of artists from the world of heavy music. Each track was chosen by a respective WWE figure. For example, Triple H. chose Metallica's "Spit Out the Bone," Seth Rollins chose Slipknot's "Override" and the Miz chose Bullet for My Valentine's "Skin." There are a number of hip hop tracks as well, including a new song from Wale. You can check out the full listing and who chose which song below.
Awolnation – “Passion”
- Related WWE Superstar: Daniel Bryan
Bullet for My Valentine – “Skin”
- Related WWE Superstar: The Miz
Eminem – “Survival”
- Related WWE Superstar: AJ Styles
Fall Out Boy – “Champion”
- Related WWE Superstar: Alexa Bliss
Metallica – “Spit Out the Bone”
- Related WWE Superstar: Triple H.
Migos – “Work Hard”
- Related WWE Superstar: Samoa Joe
Offset and Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”
- Related WWE Talent: Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair
Rancid – “The 11th Hour”
- Related WWE Superstar: Sami Zayn
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
- Related WWE Superstar: Elias
Slipknot – “Override”
- Related WWE Superstar: Seth Rollins
Shinedown – “DEVIL”
- Related WWE Superstar: Baron Corbin
Wale – “Ungrateful & Thankful”
- Related WWE Superstars: The New Day
WWE 2k19 is set for release on Oct. 5 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. (Pre-orders are on sale now.) You can watch an official announcement video for the soundtrack below.
