Don't you always wonder what the guys in Metallica are listening to? Sure, they still worship New Wave of British Heavy Metal, but their tastes have always flirted with other areas of music. Cliff Burton turned them on to bands like ZZ Top , Yes and Jethro Tull when they were on the road and Kirk Hammett was digging the heavier stuff two years ago when he sang the praises of Gojira 's Magma . But what's Lars been listening to?

"When I'm working out or driving from point A to point B, I listen more to the Arctic Monkeys than anything else," the drummer told Maxim when asked what new music inspires him. "Their new album that came out in May is just an incredible record. It just makes you want to go back and revisit their whole catalog because each record is so different. You'd go back and revisit things from previous records and fall in love with them for different reasons than you did five years ago or eight years ago," he gushed.

Ulrich went all-in, applauding the English rockers some more when he declared, "I would say when I think of 2018, the main musical mainstay is definitely the Arctic Monkeys for me." He hasn't been all too preoccupied with music though, as he admitted, "But lately I've spent a lot of my free time seeing films."

Metallica have wrapped up touring for the year and will head back out on the road in mid-January as they hit North America once more on the "WorldWired" tour. See the list of stops below.

Metallica 2019 North American Tour Dates

Jan. 18 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Jan. 20 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena

Jan. 22 - Birmingham, Alab. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Jan. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 28 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Jan. 30 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ U.S. Bank Arena

Feb. 01 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena

Feb. 28 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Mar. 02 - Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

Mar. 04 - Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Mar. 06 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Mar. 09 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Mar. 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Mar. 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena