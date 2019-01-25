Watch Metallica Cover Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Sweet Home Alabama’

Metallica paid homage to Lynyrd Skynyrd during their recent Alabama show with a cover of "Sweet Home Alabama."

The show took place at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham on Jan. 22. In a video of the performance, Kirk Hammett started the opening riff and the crowd cheered as Robert Trujillo jammed along. James Hetfield eventually made his way to the microphone and chimed in with, "In Birmingham, they love the governor." Watch the full performance below.

This isn't the metal group's only recent performance with a southern-twang. In November, they played an acoustic version of "The Four Horsemen" off 1983's Kill 'Em All at their All Within My Hands event in San Francisco.

Metallica's tour continues in Nashville tonight (Jan. 24) at the Bridgestone Arena. See the rest of their dates here .