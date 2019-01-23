Watch Metallica Cover Judas Priest With Lars Ulrich on Vocals

Metallica have released backstage footage of the band warming up before their concert in Pittsburgh back on Oct. 18, 2018. The fly on the wall video shows the quartet rehearsing "Whiplash," a snippet of "Hardwired" and a taste of Judas Priest 's "Delivering the Goods," with drummer Lars Ulrich on vocals.

In the clip, Ulrich asks each member to say something inspirational to get them ready to perform. Robert Trujillo says, "Social D is in the house" as the band's frontman was on hand for the show. Frontman James Hetfield deadpans, "I feel like s--t" and Kirk Hammett yells, “Hell Bent For Leather!” Lars says, “Did you say 'Hell Bent For Leather'? Okay, now I'm f--king inspired. Let’s play ‘Delivering the Goods’ maybe that will lighten the mood up.”

They launch into the 1978 Killing Machine classic and Lars takes the vocals. While he is clearly no Rob Halford , Ulrich channels the late Lemmy Kilmister to belt it out in a deep and guttural tone. Watch the video below, head to the 7:40 mark to see Lars singing.

The band falls apart as Kirk Hammett jumps into the guitar solo. Lars asks the group if they can play the song live on Saturday and Hetfield jokes, “We’ll play it tomorrow,” later revealing they are off that day.

Last week, Metallica performed a four song set at the Chris Cornell tribute concert in Los Angeles. They covered Soundgarden 's Ultramega OK tracks "All Your Lies" and "Head Injury" along with "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and "Master of Puppets."

Metallica will take the stage in Nashville on Thursday (Jan. 24). See all their tour dates here .