Metallica Announce Acoustic Show for Their Non-Profit Foundation

Metallica announced a rare acoustic show to be held on Nov. 3 at the Masonic in San Francisco, to mark the first full year operation of their All Within My Hands foundation.

The event will also feature a fundraising auction and an acoustic performance by Cage the Elephant.

“A little over 18 months ago we announced the formation of All Within My Hands, our foundation focused on creating sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism,” Metallica said in a statement . “We’re excited to announce that we’ll be celebrating our first full year with the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert and Auction. … We hope you will join us to see what we’ve been up to, learn about the organizations we’ve supported, bid on some cool auction items and we’ll close out the night by hitting the stage for a rare acoustic performance.

“As the WorldWired tour rolls on we have had the honor and pleasure of meeting dedicated people all over the world who focus their daily lives on helping others. ... It’s been extremely humbling and very inspiring. We’re excited to share our passion with you, introduce you to some of the people we’ve worked with, and of course, raise funds to assist with their incredible ongoing efforts in communities across the country and around the world. … We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in our first year and know there is much more to be done. Looking forward to sharing it all with you.”

The concert follows the foundation’s first day of service in May, which saw Metallica fans volunteering at local food banks. Balcony tickets for the show go on sale Sept. 21, while prime floor seats are being auctioned on eBay . There’s also the chance to win third-row seats in a Crowdrise.com contest.

For a hint at what to expect on the night, you can watch James Hetfield 's acoustic performance of "Nothing Else Matters" at a charity show in 2015 below.