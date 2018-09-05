Metallica began the second North American leg of their WorldWired tour, named after their 2016 album Hardwired ...to Self-Destruct , with an 18-song set at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

They opened up the show with "Hardwired," as they've done on every show of the tour so far, and included "Cyanide" for the first time in three years. As they did during the spring's European leg, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo continued their habit of covering a song by a local artist , in this case "Stupid Girl" by Garbage – who formed in Madison in 1993. Their three-song encore consisted of recent track "Spit Out the Bone" along with classics "Nothing Else Matters" and "Enter Sandman."

Tomorrow (Sept. 4), they'll play the Target Center in Minneapolis and they'll take a six-week break after the Dec. 9 show at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. On Jan. 18, they'll reconvene at the BOK Center in Tulsa and remain on the road for almost two more months, when they wrap it up at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. You can see all the dates here .

As Metallica make their way around the continent, they're also planning to announce a box set commemorating their fourth album, 1988's ...And Justice for All . On Friday, they uploaded a video of the collection at an assembly plant to social media along with the hashtag, "#comingsoon." Over the past few years, they've put out expanded reissues of their three earlier albums, Kill 'Em All , Ride the Lightning and Master of Puppets .

Metallica, Kohl Center, Madison, Wis., Sept. 2, 2018 Set List

1. “Hardwired”

2. “Atlas, Rise!”

3. “Seek & Destroy”

4. “Cyanide”

5. “Fade to Black”

6. “Now That We’re Dead”

7. “Confusion”

8. “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

9. “Halo on Fire”

10. “Last Caress”

11. “Fuel”

12. “Moth Into Flame”

13. “Sad but True”

14. “One”

15. “Master of Puppets”

Encore

16. “Spit Out the Bone”

17. “Nothing Else Matters”

18. “Enter Sandman”