Metal Found in Another Sausage Brand Causing Recall

For the 2nd time in recent weeks, a sausage brand has been recalled. The USDA has issued a food recall after people reported finding metal in their food. Here's labeling information.

R. L. Zeigler Co. is recalling approximately 11,664 pounds of ready-to-eat poultry and meat sausage products. The items were produced and packaged on November 29 with a "use by date " of January 24, 2019. Here's the label to look for:

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “EXTRA HOT ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9156S” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including WalMart stores.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints on Dec. 13 and 27 about people finding metal in the products. A similar complaint was made about Jimmy Dean Sausage Links in early December.

The USDA's website has more information on the recall. The product was shipped nationwide, government officials will release the retail outlets where the products were sold once they are compiled.