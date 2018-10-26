Meet Buffalo Bills Legend Jim Kelly in CNY

Grab an autograph and picture with Hall-of-Famer Jim Kelly.

Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly is coming to Syracuse thanks to Cooperstown Connection, Gentlemen's Corner Barber Shop (GCBS) and Destiny USA Tuesday, Oct. 30. From 7-9 p.m. Kelly will be signing autographs at Cooperstown Connection located on the second floor of Destiny USA, but you need tickets to get in on the action.

Tickets start at $65.00 for per person and include a photo with Jim Kelly (2 people per photo). VIP Packages are available for $250.000 per person. Tickets are available online at www.seventh-inning-stretch.com or in person at the Cooperstown Connection store in the Syracuse mall.

Jim Kelly was at Sangertown Square Mall this past March. If you had a photo taken at that time that you would like autographed, then you're eligible for discounted tickets available for a limited time.

Kelly, 58, led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls in the '90s. The team retired his No. 12 jersey after he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

Syracuse.com reports on his long battle with cancer as he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2013 and had been cancer-free for several years, but underwent surgery earlier this year to have cancer removed from his jaw.