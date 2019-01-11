McDonald’s Is Changing The Big Mac And We Bet You’ll Love It

McDonald's fans all over the world love the Big Mac, and it hasn't changed in decades until now. Will they still love it?

I would wager that 99% of Big Mac fans would enthusiastically say yes, because McDonald's is adding the greatest ingredient of all to the Big Mac....

BACON!

That's right, according to their Twitter feed Mickey-D's is getting in on the bacon craze.

The Big Mac isn't the only menu item that's getting a delicious makeover either. McDonald's is also offering a bacon Quarter-Pounder, and if that's too much beef for ya, they're also offering Cheesy Bacon fries!

The bacon versions of the Big Mac, Quarter-Pounder and the Cheesy Bacon Fries will be available for a limited time beginning January 30.