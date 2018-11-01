The people who made Serenity – no relation to the Joss Whedon sci-fi flick — could try to sell you this thing the old-fashioned way. They could hype the fact that it stars Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway , making it a reunion of sorts of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. Or they could make a big deal out of the fact that it is directed and written by Steven Knight , the filmmaker who wrote Eastern Promises , Pawn Sacrifice , Allied , and wrote and directed Locke with Tom Hardy.

Or they could cut right to the chase and be like “Yo, we got Matthew McConaughey naked cliff diving in our movie. You in?”

Serenity chose option 3, and I can hardly blame them. Watch the trailer above to see this moment (and others, where McConaughey is wearing his clothes and also not jumping off cliffs.) If you so desire, there’s already a GIF of this moment to save forever:

Here’s the official synopsis:

SERENITY tells a mysterious tale of a fishing boat captain whose past is about to crash up against his life on a small island in the Caribbean and ensnare him in a new reality that might not be all it seems to be.

Butt-naked cliff diving aside, this looks good; like Double Indemnity sprinkled liberally with some Memento vibes. And the cast is aces, even the ones who don’t jump off anything wearing no pants. Serenity opens in theaters on January 25, 2019.