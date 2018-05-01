Mastodon and Dinosaur Jr. Announce Tour Dates

The members of Mastodon will team up with some suitably prehistoric friends when they join Dinosaur Jr. for a series of tour dates later this year.

The co-headlining shows, which are listed below and go on sale to the general public May 4, will send the groups into Canada and select U.S. cities throughout September, and continue Mastodon's promotional efforts in support of 2017's Emperor of Sand LP, which marked their third consecutive Top 10 album on the Billboard charts.

"We are so stoked to be doing a proper Canadian and far North American cities tour with the legendary Dinosaur Jr.," the band members enthused in a press statement. "We’ve been talking about it for years and it’s finally happening!! We hope to see you there!!"

Dinosaur Jr., meanwhile, released their 11th studio album, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, in 2016; more recently, they put out a new track, "Hold Unknown," as part of the Adult Swim Singles Program. Mastodon's Dinosaur Jr. dates follow a summer tour with Primus that's scheduled to begin in early May and run through July.