Massive Warm-Up in CNY This Week (Sort Of)

Temperatures in Central New York will swing dramatically in the opposite direction this week making it feel a lot warmer than it actually is.

With high temps on Monday pegged in the low single digits and with much of CNY under a Wind Chill Warning as air temps will feel like it's -20 to -30 below zero, Wednesday will feel balmy to many in the Northeast.

Temperatures are expected rise into the mid- to upper 30's on Wednesday and Thursday. While that's still quite cold for more of the country, it's a difference of about 60 to 70 degrees for us in Upstate New York.

Bring on the shorts and T's!

However, by the weekend, the National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures back in the upper teens and low 20's.