Mary Poppins is back and she’s bringing a whole world of magical singing and dancing animals with her (as expected). The penguins in tuxedos are back, there’s dolphins in the bathtub, elephants in gowns, and so much more that’ll leave you wishing your childhood babysitter was half as cool as Emily Blunt ‘s.

The latest sneak peek from Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns is only a brief minute long, but it jam packs tons of new footage and music into the teaser. There’s a look at an underwater musical number, featuring a new song from the soundtrack, an excursion across the sea in a bathtub, and lots of dancing and flying through the air with colorful animation, much like the original 1964 film.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London.

The film comes from director Rob Marshall also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda , sporting some snazzy animated suits and top hats as the new chimney sweep, Meryl Streep as Topsy Poppins, and Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw as the adult Banks kids. The score was composed by Marc Shaiman, who also wrote lyrics alongside Scott Wittman. I find it hard to believe that this won’t be a delightful batch of fun. Mary Poppins Returns to theaters on December 19.