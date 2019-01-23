Marlboro Will ‘Soon’ Stop Making And Selling Cigarettes

If you smoke Marlboro, you may need to quit smoking or find a new blend. The company has announced they will "soon" stop making cigarettes.

Rare Online reports that Marlboro Cigarettes , owned by Philip Morris International, announced they are moving toward smokeless alternatives and smoke-free products, such as e-cigarettes and safer tobacco products.

The company will now focus on the IQOS. These are devices which heats tobacco instead of burning it. The product has the potential to reduce “the number of noxious chemicals” found in cigarette smoke by 95 percent.

CEO of Phillip Morris International, Andre Calantzopulous, spoke about his decision, stating, “At the end of the day, the ambition we have is to replace cigarettes as soon as possible, with better alternatives for the people who continue smoking.”"

Less than 15 percent of the population are smokers compared to 21 percent a decade ago. No word when the company would make the switch, but it's on their radar.