Market 32 by Price Chopper Ham Recalled

The Sahlen Packing Company in Buffalo in cooperation with The USDA is recalling about 13-thousand pounds of deli ham. Similar to a recent recall of a Boston Market product, hard pieces of plastic have been found in the packaging. Here's the label information.

The ham was sold in varying weights at deli counters under the name:

“MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER BLACK FOREST HAM with natural juices caramel color added 97% FAT-FREE ”

USDA.gov

The label also has an establishment number inside the USDA mark of “EST. 5155" and were shipped to stores in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

The USDA's website has more information on the recall. Government officials will release more specific retail outlets where the products were sold once they are compiled. Consumers are warned not to eat the meals, either throw them out or return to the place of purchase.