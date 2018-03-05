Add Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie to the list of package tours hitting the shed circuit this summer.

The pair announced dates for a six-week co-headlining trek across North America called "The Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour 2018." You can see the dates below.

The shows will begin on July 11 at the DTE Energy Music Center in Detroit and conclude on Aug. 29 at the Fivepoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif. The pre-sale for tickets will start on March 19 via Ticketmaster; tickets will be available to the general public on March 24.

The concerts are part of Ticket to Rock 2018 , where fans can get discounted bundled tickets to see the Manson-Zombie tour along with three other tours: Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage , Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin , and Godsmack and Shinedown . You can get full information on tickets at both Manson 's and Zombie 's websites.

The two acts previously toured together in 2012, which made headlines during their stop at, coincidentally, that same Detroit venue. Manson accused Zombie of cutting short his set, telling the crowd, "I'm going to kick his ass." Zombie responded during his set by saying, “Some tours just don't fucking go together” and denying that Manson tried to start a fight at intermission. He also shouted “Suck it, Marilyn Manson” and “Fuck You, Marilyn Manson” during a cover of Alice Cooper's "School's Out."

Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, The Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour 2018

7/11 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center

7/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

7/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

7/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

7/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United

7/21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

7/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

7/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/7 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

8/8 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/9 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

8/11 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

8/12 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amp at Lakewood

8/16 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

8/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360

8/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

8/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

8/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheater

8/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion

8/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

8/29 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheater