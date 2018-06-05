The lineup for the 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience has been revealed; Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino and Arctic Monkeys will headline the three-day event Oct. 26-28 at New Orleans' City Park. And they'll be joined by such name rock acts as Marilyn Manson, A Perfect Circle and Highly Suspect.

The weekend also includes performances by up-and-coming rock outfits like White Reaper, Dorothy, Starcrawler and Thunderpussy, while fellow crossover rock acts The Revivalists and AWOLNATION are also on the bill for this year's event.

Festival attendees will also get to see sets from Odesza, Martin Garrix, Modest Mouse, 21 Savage, Janelle Monae, Zeds Dead, Tipper, Third Eye Blind, Ty Dolla Sign, AJR, Elle King, Albert Hammond Jr. and a wealth of others. The full lineup can be seen in the poster for the event below.

Three-day general admission tickets as well as VIP and Platinum packages are available for purchase now. Check here for general admission ticketing, while the premium packages and what they include are spelled out here with the option to purchase.

2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

